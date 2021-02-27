ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,300 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

