ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,365 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $51.02 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -392.46, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.