City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. 404,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,413. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.