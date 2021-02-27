Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

