Citigroup Boosts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $44.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth $16,942,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 237,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

