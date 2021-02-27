Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,117.36 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Cipher has a market cap of $46,117.36 and approximately $127,039.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072883 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.