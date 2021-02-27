Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.30. Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

