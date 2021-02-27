CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Allegion by 29.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,016,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,899 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Allegion by 177.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,340,000 after acquiring an additional 428,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after acquiring an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allegion by 65.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,471,000 after acquiring an additional 230,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of ALLE opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

