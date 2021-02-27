CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 349.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Alteryx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $95.60 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.07, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $5,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,301,151 shares of company stock valued at $263,044,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.