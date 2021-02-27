CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $457.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $478.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

