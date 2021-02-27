CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

