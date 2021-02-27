CI Investments Inc. Takes $586,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $92,219.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 575,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $116.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

