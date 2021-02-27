CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,088,859 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $326.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

