CI Investments Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,616,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $960,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,327.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,399. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $161.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.17.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.