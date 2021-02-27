CI Investments Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,708 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

