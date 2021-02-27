CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6,263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 117,056 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,312,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,857,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CNS stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

