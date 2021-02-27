Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $237.75. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

