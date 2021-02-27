CHS Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.
