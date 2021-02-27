CHS Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. CHS has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

