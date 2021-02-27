Chrono.tech 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,709.00 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00006828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $20,709.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

