Christine A. Janofsky Sells 7,413 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

