Christine A. Janofsky Sells 7,413 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.