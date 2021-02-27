China Media (NASDAQ:CHND) Shares Up 1,370.6%

China Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CHND) shares shot up 1,370.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

About China Media (NASDAQ:CHND)

China Media Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes films, television series, and documentaries in China. The company sells television series to regional and national television stations. It distributes its films and television series through direct sales channel. The company was formerly known as Protecwerx Inc China Media Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xi'an, China.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for China Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.