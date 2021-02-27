Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

Chimerix stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 1,083,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

