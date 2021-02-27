Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.45.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.