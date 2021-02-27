Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) Insider David Harrison Purchases 70,000 Shares

Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) (ASX:CHC) insider David Harrison bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.33 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of A$863,100.00 ($616,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$7.30.

Get Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.