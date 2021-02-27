Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50.
NYSE:CRL opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.