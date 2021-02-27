Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 8,735 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50.

NYSE:CRL opened at $286.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.78. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,111,000 after acquiring an additional 409,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

