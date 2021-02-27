CHADS VC (CHADS) Tops One Day Volume of $13,798.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One CHADS VC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 16% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $13,798.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.35 or 0.00481262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00070420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00080980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00469852 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CHADS VC Token Profile

CHADS VC’s total supply is 61,457,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,228,599 tokens. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

CHADS VC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.