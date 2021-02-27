CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.61

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.61 and traded as high as C$96.64. CGI shares last traded at C$95.00, with a volume of 904,384 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.35.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

