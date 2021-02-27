Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Cerus updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.14. 3,568,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,047. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $456,716.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

