Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

