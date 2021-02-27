CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, HSBC raised their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSE CIG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.16.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
