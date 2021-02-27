CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, HSBC raised their price target on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE CIG opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

