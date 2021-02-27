Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.09 and last traded at $58.87. Approximately 766,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,497,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 850.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

