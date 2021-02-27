Celer Network Reaches Market Cap of $114.28 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $114.28 million and $55.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00716963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00034744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00041241 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

