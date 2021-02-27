Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 468238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

