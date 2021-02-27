Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.