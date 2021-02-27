Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 2,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.75 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

