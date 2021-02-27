Cecil W. Knight, Jr. Sells 2,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $37.75 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.