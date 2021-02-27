CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Achieves $4,729.44

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 49.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $4,729.44 and approximately $30.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

