CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CBRE Group’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share reflect the benefits from expanding its resilient business in recent years. Recently, the company announced the acquisition of a 35% interest in Industrious. The move is aimed at capitalizing on the anticipated high demand for flexible space exiting pandemic. A strong balance sheet supports its acquisition moves aimed to enhance the REIT’s service offerings and geographic reach. The company also continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. Its shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. However, the macroeconomic uncertainties have affected commercial real estate transactions and leasing revenues and global property sales are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Further, a competitive landscape is worrisome.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE opened at $75.77 on Thursday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,124,000 after buying an additional 208,194 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after buying an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

