Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 17,119 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,024,229.77.
Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $57.92 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.