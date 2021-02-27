Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 17,119 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,024,229.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $57.92 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 586,457 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.