Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to 1Q20 of $654.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.14 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.58-4.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded down $11.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 3,399,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,489. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.