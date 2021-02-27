Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.58-4.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.176-3.176 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.60.

CRI stock traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 3,399,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

