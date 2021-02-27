Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $11.67. 1,402,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,602. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.