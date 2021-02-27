Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.