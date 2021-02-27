Carl Schweihs Sells 5,502 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

