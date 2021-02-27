Carl Schweihs Sells 5,502 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TBI stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
