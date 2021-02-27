CargoX Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, CargoX has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $120,534.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.58 or 0.00721320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035641 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040935 BTC.

CXO is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,487,330 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

