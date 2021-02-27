Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

