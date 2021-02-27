Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.12 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 644,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,814. The firm has a market cap of $914.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,652.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,921 shares in the company, valued at $13,887,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,072 shares of company stock worth $906,283. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.