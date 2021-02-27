Capstone Mining’s (CSFFF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.