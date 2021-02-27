Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.35 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.86.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.50. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.