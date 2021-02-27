Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFX. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$10.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.01 and a one year high of C$10.34.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.