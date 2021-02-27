Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$665.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

